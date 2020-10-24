Alleged facilitators of terrorists presented before media

TIMERGARA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Malakand circle, police and secret agencies on Friday produced two alleged facilitators of terrorists before media here at police lines Balambat.

Speaking at a joint press conference at police lines Balambat, CTD Malakand Region SP Izhar Shah, District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Lower Abdur Rashid Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) Amjad Khan said the accused were arrested during a raid on a house at Ghwargay village in Lajboke union council. They said that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) based in Afghanistan had sent militants to Bajaur, Upper Dir and Lower Dir for subversive activities. They said police, CTD officials and officials of secret agencies raided a house in Ghwargay village in Lajboke union council and arrested Shahidullah and Imranullah and recovered explosives from their possession. The officials said that the accused had distributed pamphlets.