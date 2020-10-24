close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 24, 2020

Khurram Dastagir gets bail

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 24, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Sessions Courts granted bail to PML-N leader MNA Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan in two different cases.Dastgir appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Arshad Mehmood and Additional Sessions Judge Rai Afzal granted him bail till November 10 and October 26, respectively.

The MNA and others were booked on charges of violating an agreement regarding the PDMâ€™s public meeting at Gujranwala, holding an illegal procession, removing containers from roads, and trying to hit cops with his car.

Latest News

More From Pakistan