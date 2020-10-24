Khurram Dastagir gets bail

GUJRANWALA: Sessions Courts granted bail to PML-N leader MNA Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan in two different cases.Dastgir appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Arshad Mehmood and Additional Sessions Judge Rai Afzal granted him bail till November 10 and October 26, respectively.

The MNA and others were booked on charges of violating an agreement regarding the PDMâ€™s public meeting at Gujranwala, holding an illegal procession, removing containers from roads, and trying to hit cops with his car.