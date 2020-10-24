The virus is back

The rise in the number of Covid-19 cases has created a wave of fear. The number of patients complaining about shortness of breath is increasing at both hospitals and private clinics. The reason for this sudden increase is the blatant violation of SOPs. The authorities have failed to implement SOPs. The people should be equally blamed for this avoidable increase in the number of cases. Ever since the authorities eased lockdown restrictions, the people assumed that the virus has gone away.

The authorities have said that if the situation remains like this, they will have to take harsh steps. Pakistan cannot afford to witness another lockdown. The closure of restaurants, gyms and malls creates financial problems for a majority of people. The last six months were terrible for them. Without any help from the government, the people were left on their own. Pakistanis need to follow SOPs to ensure that the situation doesn’t get out of control.

Asmat Sarwat

Karachi

*****

A high school in Shikarpur was sealed after the institution reported two coronavirus cases. It is the result of not taking the virus seriously. Both students and teachers ignore SOPs and don’t wear masks or use hand sanitizers. If the people continue to be carless, the country will not be able to deal with the second wave of the virus. The authorities concerned must take immediate steps to ensure that all schools are following SOPs.

Yasir Baz Muhammad Brohi

Shikarpur