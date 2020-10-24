Nusrat Bhutto remembered

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership on Friday paid rich tribute to party’s former chairperson Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 9th death anniversary.

Nusrat Bhutto, the former first lady, was the wife of PPP founder, former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother of slain PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto. PPP Punjab chapter also arranged a Quran Khwani for Begum Nusrat Bhutto. The PPP Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzur in his address on the occasion said that Nusrat Bhutto was the wife of a prime minister and mother of a PM. He said the way Begum Bhutto led the party at the time Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was executed was remarkable. Syed Asif Hashmi, former Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board, who had worked with Bhuttos in the pre-1979 era while talking to The News said, democracy in Pakistan was indebted to her. He said in the martial law days, Nusrat Bhutto led PPP in one of the most critical phases.

Cloudy forecast

Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was witnessed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over the northern parts of the country and is likely to persist till Sunday. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern areas during day time. On Friday, highest temperature was 31.4°C and lowest was 14.4°C in Lahore.