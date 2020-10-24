PTI deceived youths: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the Karachi incident has created a serious political and institutional crisis in the country, exposing once again the absence of rule of law and breakdown of constitutional supremacy.

The common person, on the other side, faces the same situation on a daily basis, he said while addressing his party workers at Mansoora on Friday. “There are two systems running in the country; one for the powerful and the other for the weak,” he added.

Later addressing a youth convention, Senator Sirajul Haq alleged the PTI government had destroying the future of the younger generation. He said the present government deceived the youth and disappointed them in a worst way. Thousands of educated people, he said, lost their jobs in the past two year because of the ill-planned economic policies of the rulers. He said the feudal lords and imperialistic powers were running the affairs of the country and they had no concern for the problems of educated youths.

He said the youths must break the shackles of fear and take a stand against those who had looted the country’s resources and tried to damage their future. He said the JI wanted to see a poor and middle class educated young person in the constitutional assemblies of Pakistan. For this, he said, the youths should become strength of the JI and start struggle to transform the country into a real Islamic welfare state.

People asked to follow Seerat: JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch has said the birth of the Holy Prophet (SAW) was the most sacred moment in the history of the universe and it was indeed the greatest gift of Allah Almighty for the mankind.

book: Renowned author Abdul Maalik Mujahid, has compiled a book on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) titled “Piyare Rasool Ki Sunehri Seerat” which has been released in the market just ahead of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.