NAB to file fresh reference against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will file a fresh reference against former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for illegally purchasing 73 vehicles for foreign dignitaries. The vehicles were, however, later given to the favourites, causing a loss of Rs1.95 billion to the national exchequer. The decision of filing the fresh reference against the former prime minister was taken in the NAB Executive Board meeting headed by Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday.

Besides filing the reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the NAB Executive Board also approved filing references against PML-N Secretary General Ashan Iqbal, former DG IB Aftab Sultan, former foreign secretary Aizaz Chaudhry, former principal secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad, ex-chief minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, petroleum tycoon Iqbal Z Ahmed, PML-N Rana Sanaullah, PTI’s provincial minister Aleem Khan and ex-MD PTV Yousaf Baig Mirza. The reference against PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Ahmed, contractor/owner and sons, refers to alleged increasing the scope of the Narowal Sports City from Rs30 million to Rs3 billion by abusing the authority. They are accused of illegally providing funds of the federal government to provincial government projects after the 18th Amendment by using personal influence.

The Executive Board has also approved references against Farkhand Iqbal, former chairman CDA, Abdul Aziz Qureshi, former Member Planning and Design, Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, former DG Planning, Mehboob Ali Khan, Urban Planning, Waqar Ali Khan, former director, Masoodur Rehman, former deputy director, Muhammad Ashfaq, former Estate Management officer, Latif Abid, former Estate Management officer, Sher Azam Wazir, former DDEM, Rahim Khan, former DD Building Control, CDA, and Syed Tehseen for their alleged involvement in the commercial use of a plot meant for clinic and illegally increasing its lease period, causing a huge loss to the national exchequer. The NAB also approved filing another reference against Sikander Javed, former project director Clean Drinking Water For All, Jamil Bajwa, General Manager, Nespak, Iftikhar Ali, project manager, Nespak, Jehanzeb Khan, Principal Engineer, Shahab Anwer Khawaja, former secretary Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination, Abdul Moeed Farooqi, CEO Ideal Hydrotech System. The accused inflicted Rs9.012 billion loss to the national exchequer by allegedly abusing their authority.

It also approved filing of another corruption reference against Shahid Khan, former secretary Interior/ former chairman National Police Foundation, Muhammad Rafique Hassan, former MD National Police Foundation, Tariq Hanif, former Director Housing National Police Foundation, and others for illegally allotting a commercial plot of National Police Foundation by alleged abuse of authority. The plot was sold for Rs40 million thus causing loss to the national exchequer. The Executive Board also authorized filing a reference against Haroon Rashid, former Chief Executive Officer National Testing Service (NTS), Islamabad, Waqar Sami Khan, Secretary NTS, Faizul Abrar, former Additional director NTS, and others for their alleged involvement in looting the public and causing Rs34.74 million losses to national exchequer.

It also approved filing of a supplementary reference against Waseem Ajmal, former CEO, Punjab Saaf Pani Company, South, Imran Ali Yousaf, CEO M/s Ali, and Fatima Developers on acquiring an under-construction building on rent by abusing authority which caused a loss of Rs24.7 million to the national exchequer. The NAB also approved filing of another reference against Muhammad Usman Anwar, former DG Sports, Walayat Ali Shah, former Deputy Director Sports Board Punjab, Muhammad Tariq Maqsood Wattoo, former deputy director Sports Boards, Punjab, Muhammad Hafeez Bhatti, former deputy director Sports Board, Punjab, and others for their involvement in abuse of authority and misappropriation of government funds.

A supplementary reference was also approved against Iqbal Z Ahmed, Chairman Associate Group/CEO, JJVL, Fasih Ahmed Raziuddin Ahmed, Asim Iftikhar, Director Finance JJVL, Qazi Humayun Farid, Director JJVL, Salamat Ali, General Manager Finance, LUB and Mehran, Tariq Mehmood and their frontman Muhammad Ramzan for their alleged involvement in corruption and money laundering, which caused a loss of Rs28.995 billion to the national exchequer. The board also authorized filing of references against Ghulam Akbar Saho, former DG Audit, Government of Sindh, medical officer, Basic Health Unit, Khairpur, Imran Ali Saho, former DB officer, Sindh Education Foundation, Karachi, for accumulating assets contrary to their income. Another reference was approved against Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, former chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Lashkari Raisani, Mir Abdul Nabi Raisani, Dostain Khan Jamaldeni, former secretary finance, Government of Balochistan, and others. They are charged for conniving with each other to illegally obtain Rs81 crore and Rs70 lacs.

The Executive Board of the NAB also approved four investigations against senior leader of the PML-N Rana Sanaullah Khan, senior leader of PTI Aleem Khan and the management of Park View Villas/Average Housing Society, Lahore, and others, the management of M/s Islamabad Testing Service (ITS) Pvt Ltd, ex-MD PTV Mirza Yousaf Baig Mirza and others. The Executive Board authorised conducting four inquiries against Dr Allah Ditta, former Director General Abdus Salam School of Clinical Sciences, Government College University, Lahore, and others, Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, former General Manager TEVTA Lahore and others, Zaheer Abbas, Proprietor Global Trading, Sitara Energy Private Limited, Faisalabad, CPPA, officers of NEPRA and others. The NAB also approved closing inquiry against Muhammad Ashiq, XEN, and others owing to lack of evidence.

While speaking in the meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that eradication of corruption, taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion and ensuring corruption-free Pakistan is the top most priority of NAB. He said the NAB has recovered Rs.466 billion directly and indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited that into the national exchequer. “NAB’s performance has been lauded by reputed international institutions, which is an honour for Pakistan,” he said. He said the NAB is the apex national anti-corruption institution of the country. It has no affiliation with any political party, groups and individuals but only with the state of Pakistan. Iqbal directed utilizing all available resources to arrest the proclaimed offenders and absconders. He also directed the officers to conclude complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations within the prescribed timeframe and take them to logical conclusions. Prosecutors and investigations officers should pursue their cases with preparation so that the guilty could not escape punishment, he said.