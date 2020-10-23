‘Terror alert’ for Peshawar, Quetta ahead of PDM rallies

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has issued a threat alert for Peshawar and Quetta, saying that banned militant outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning terrorist activities in the two cities, Geo News reported on Thursday.

A statement by the authority says that the TTP aims to target religious and political parties in suicide and bomb attacks. It said acting on such reports, on October 21, a terror plot for Balochistan was foiled. During the operation conducted in Qamar Din Karez, eight explosive devices were recovered.

“This material was to be used for attacks in Quetta and Peshawar,” Nacta said. The authority has recommended strict security measures in Quetta and Peshawar to avoid any untoward incident.

The threat alert comes ahead of a planned opposition rally in Quetta on October 25 (Sunday). The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is also set to hold a rally in Peshawar on November 30.

Commenting on Nacta’s threat alert, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said there was nothing wrong with holding public rallies when there is peace and stability in the country. He, however, said Nacta is a responsible institution and its threat alert should be taken seriously.

“The PDM leadership should think about it in the current circumstances,” said Shahwani. “It would be better if the opposition postpones its rally.”