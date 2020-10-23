PDWP approves 39 uplift schemes

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 39 development schemes worth Rs48999.792.

The 9th meeting of the PDWP was held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan, the additional chief secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a handout. The members of the PDWP and departments concerned attended the meeting. The forum considered 50 schemes pertaining to E&SE, Food, Home, Excise, Information, Water, Industries, Multi-sectoral Development, Relief & Rehabilitation, Roads, Transport and Establishment & Administration sectors.

The forum approved 39 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs.48999.792. One scheme was cleared by PDWP and was recommended for approval of the CDWP, while 10 schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to their respective departments for rectification. Approved schemes of Elementary & Secondary Education sector include: Upgradation of 150 Primary schools to Middle level (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Upgradation of 70 primary schools to middle level(AIP), upgradation of 100 Middle schools to high level (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, up gradation of 70 middle schools to high level (AIP), etc.