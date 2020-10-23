close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 23, 2020

Five police officials reshuffled

Peshawar

 
October 23, 2020

Five police officials reshuffled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. According to a notification, Abbas Majeed Marwat was posted senior superintendent of police (SSP) Traffic, Zahoor Babar Afridi as assistant inspector general Establishment, Kashif Zulfiqar was posted district police officer Haripur and Waseem Khalil was made SSP Coordination. A senior officer, Ashfaq Anwar, was closed to the Central Police Office as he would proceed on a Senior Management Course.

Latest News

More From Peshawar