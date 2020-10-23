Five police officials reshuffled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. According to a notification, Abbas Majeed Marwat was posted senior superintendent of police (SSP) Traffic, Zahoor Babar Afridi as assistant inspector general Establishment, Kashif Zulfiqar was posted district police officer Haripur and Waseem Khalil was made SSP Coordination. A senior officer, Ashfaq Anwar, was closed to the Central Police Office as he would proceed on a Senior Management Course.