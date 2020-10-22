Another lockdown if you keep flouting SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), which oversees Pakistan's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday warned that the country is fast approaching a point where there will be "no choice" left but to impose another sweeping lockdown, reports Geo News.

Warning that there is an urgent and immediate need to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for coronavirus prevention, the NCOC noted that there has been a clear resurgence in virus cases and deaths.

"NCOC is closely monitoring the situation. If there is no improvement in SOPs compliance observed, NCOC will have no choice but to revert to strict measures leading to re-closures of services," read a statement issued by the body Wednesday afternoon.

The statement said the NCOC, during a special session held to monitor the increasing, had noted a "clear resurgence in coronavirus" and noted the rising death rate attributable to COVID-19.

The chief secretaries, who attended the meeting, were directed to "strictly implement" SOPs. They were also directed to take "strict punitive actions" if a violation of the SOPs is observed. It also directed officials to put a "special focus" on the perceived high-risk sectors of transport, markets, marriage halls, restaurants and public gatherings.

"Wearing of mask and social distancing must be ensured. Administrative actions be initiated against violators," the NCOC told the chief secretaries. The statement by the NCOC comes a day after Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Pakistan has increased by 140% in the last week and warned the public against ignoring the safety protocols.

Last week, the minister had hinted that the government may have to reimpose lockdown in the country to curb the virus spread, which will have “negative effects” on the livelihoods of the people.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Asad Umar had said the national positivity of COVID-19 cases was 2.37% a day earlier, which is the highest in more than 50 days. These are the "unmistakable signs of the rise of corona" in Pakistan, he had noted.