RDA starts recording transfer cases

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)’s Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Directorate have started recording transfer cases in its own properties, says a press release.

LD&EM Director Saima Younus said the measure had been taken to avoid any financial loss to the government exchequer. In view of government dues in transfer cases in RDA’s own properties/RIT (old) Schemes, the RDA DG has directed that in supersession of previous practice, from now onwards, the statements in transfer cases will be recorded after deposit of all government dues i.e. transfer fee, stamp duty, late construction penalty or any other charges occurred during previous transfer etc.