Thu Oct 22, 2020
October 22, 2020

Sanjay ‘victorious’ in cancer fight

World

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt, one of Bollywood’s top stars, said on Wednesday he had emerged "victorious" after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. "Today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family", Dutt said on Instagram.

