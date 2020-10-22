Sanjay ‘victorious’ in cancer fight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt, one of Bollywood’s top stars, said on Wednesday he had emerged "victorious" after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. "Today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family", Dutt said on Instagram.