Tourism’s potential

Pakistan’s tourism sector has the potential to perform even better. But our authorities are not paying attention to it. We are mostly focused on northern areas. It is true that we have some of the most beautiful natural spots in our country. However, we also have other historical places in other cities as well. Karachi is often neglected when it comes to tourism. The city has so much to offer including the beautiful and scenic beaches. But it seems that the relevant department never thought of using these places for earning some revenue. The roads that lead to the beaches are in the worst state. Even the city’s residents hesitate to visit them. How will tourists – both domestic and foreign – manage to go to these places? Tourists prefer going to countries which are tourist-friendly. If we want to revive our tourism sector, we have to make all places accessible. Also, the authorities have to register tour operators so that the people can have safe tours. There are so many horror stories on social media where tour operators are found committing fraud. Tourism also helps improving local industries. Small businesses can sell souvenirs to tourists and earn good revenue. We often have to rely on foreign loans because we don’t generate income at home. The authorities should focus on tapping into the tourism sector if they want to make Pakistan self-reliant.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi