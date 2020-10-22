This refers to the news report ‘Drug prices raised yet again’ (Oct 20). I strongly criticise the government’s decision to allow the authorities concerned to increase the prices of medicines by 22 to 35 percent. The poor people of the country are already the victims of inflation. It is feared that many people will discontinue their treatment.

The PM should realise that the people have been badly affected by his economic policies and they need some immediate relief. He has always said that he feels for the poor. It’s time he took some steps to bring down the prices of medicines.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech