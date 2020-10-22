close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
Wear masks

Newspost

 
October 22, 2020

It seems that the people have forgotten that Covid-19 has not gone away. The opposition parties are holding protests in different parts of the country. At the recently held two protests – in Gujranwala and Karachi – a majority of the people were not wearing masks.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world. It shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Azeem Abdullah

Turbat

