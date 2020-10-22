close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 22, 2020

VEON official visits PTA

Business

ISLAMABAD: VEONâ€™s Co-Chief Executive Officer Sergi Herrero visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headquarters in Islamabad, along with Jazz CEO, Aamir Ibrahim and Jazz CRO, Syed Fakhar Ahmed, a statement said on Wednesday.

The group met Chairman PTA Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (Retd) and discussed matters of mutual interest and investment opportunities, it added.

During the meeting, the PTA chairman and VEONâ€™s Co-CEO discussed the future plans of Jazz and further advancements in telecommunications for the socioeconomic benefit of Pakistan.

