Journalist who died of COVID-19 remembered

PESHAWAR: Glowing tributes were paid on Tuesday to a journalist Fakhruddin Syed, who died of COVID-9 in May. Fakhruddin was the first journalist from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who died of Covid-19.

He had tested positive while performing duty during the lockdown, which was imposed to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The City Police and the Crimes and Terrorism Journalists Forum arranged the condolence reference to pay homage to the deceased journalist.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Mansoor Aman, SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmad Khalil, CTJF President Azmat Gul, Imran Bukhari, Mumtaz Bangash, Naeem Khan, Adnan Tariq, Qaisar Khan and others paid homage to Fakhruddin.

They said that the deceased was a committed, honest and hardworking journalist, who highlighted various issues during his 19-year career for the welfare of the people and society.

The children and family members of the deceased were also invited and given shields during the reference. Quran Khwani was held as well for the departed soul.