127 projects registered under PM’s scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s incentive scheme for builders and developers is now picking-up momentum.

According to the released information by Federal Board of Revenue, till October 19, 2020, a total of 127 projects have been registered with a total proposed cost of Rs63 billion.

In addition, a total of 108 persons are also in the process of registering 114 projects at a projected cost of Rs.109 billion. The registered projects from major cities include 61 projects from Karachi, Lahore 44, Islamabad 30, Rawalpindi 19, Faisalabad 10 and rest from other cities. The last date for registering projects under the scheme is December 31, 2020.