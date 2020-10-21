LUMS NIC Board: Advisory board appointed

LAHORE: The National Incubation Centre (NIC) at LUMS has announced the appointment of its advisory board, chaired by Saleem Ahmad, senior adviser at Afiniti, world’s largest applied artificial intelligence company.

According to a press release, Saleem Ahmad, along with a strong team, will bring extensive

leadership and expertise in entrepreneurship to both NIC Lahore and National Incubation Centre Quetta.

Ahmad is an alumnus of LUMS, LSE and Wharton and brings over 25 years of experience in investing and managing private equity, hedge and venture funds globally. Other members of the Board include Dr Ayesha Khanna, Co-founder and CEO of ADDO AI; Ms Zehra Hyder Ali, founder and CEO Ghonsla; Ali Mukhtar, founder and CEO Fatima Ventures and Ahmed Hussain, Director and Chief Strategy Officer at Service Sales Corporation.

Dr Alnoor Bhimani, Dean Suleman Dawood School of Business, LUMS, will continue to provide oversight as NIC’s Interim Director.