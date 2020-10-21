Opposition walks out over bypassing Senate on islands ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition in the Senate Tuesday agitated against the promulgation of ordinances on the islands of Sindh and Balochistan, and forced an early adjournment of the session over the remarks of Leader of the House Dr. Shahzad Waseem that they did not matter at present.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Senator Sherry Rehman pointed out lack of quorum and despite ringing of bells, only 11 members were present, leaving the Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani with no other option but to adjourn the House till Thursday afternoon.

The opposition staged a token walkout against the ordinances and not laying them in the Senate in line with Article 89 of the Constitution. Some opposition senators, following the raising of the issue by the PPP Senator PPP Mian Raza Rabbani as a matter of public importance, came to the podium and chanted slogans against the ordinances.

Senator Shahzad Waseem was given the floor and he replied to Rabbani’s concerns. In a way, distracted by the senators’ agitation, the Leader of the House remarked, “We don’t mind about what you are saying because you don’t matter at present”. This enraged the opposition senators and Senator Sherry protested and pointed out lack of quorum.

Earlier, Senator Rabbani said he and Senator Sherry had submitted a privilege motion and requested the chair to take it up, saying a situation was being evolved and the federal government was trying to bring 1973 Constitution under 1962 Constitution of Ayub era.

Amid chants of ‘shame, shame’, he explained that by promulgation of an ordinance in the darkness of night on September 02, the Centre was trying to occupy islands belonging to Sindh and Balochistan.

“There are over 300 islands in Sindh alone and the Centre is eyeing them, which is against the Constitution and a related international convention. We shall never allow the Centre to do so,” he asserted.

Rabbani continued it was a bid to reward cronies and grab provincial resources under this ploy. He noted that there was virtual control of the federal government on Reko Diq, but there had been no change in the life of locals.

He disputed the government claim of a plan to that these islands would also be developed for tourism and pointed out that after the 18th Amendment, tourism was a provincial subject. He also referred to Article 172 of the Constitution and the Sindh High Court judgment on ownership of provincial land. Moreover, Sindh and Balochistan have also not been taken into confidence, he added.

All this, he contended, constituted breach of privilege of members of the legislature and that the ordinance was kept under cover and provinces could get information about it in October. He said the members were denied their right to move a resolution of disapproval by not laying the ordinance in the House and urged the chair to direct the government to lay the same in next sitting.

What would one say, he noted, if the Centre or the state ventured upon occupying the rights and property of provinces? After this, the opposition exited the House. Senator Shahzad Waseem said the federal government viewed all the federating units with due respect and honour within the constitutional ambit and fully honoured provincial autonomy, but with this, he noted, the federal government would like to reach out to a provincial government to help it meet its needs for public well-being and prosperity.

He regretted that under the 18th Amendment, funds were given to provinces but instead of transfer of power to the grass-roots, this was made an insurance policy. He alleged that funds were taken but not spent on people adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet felt for the people and wanted to do something for them.

Replying to a calling attention notice, read out by JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad on the murder of 11 members of a Pakistani Hindu family that had migrated to Jodhpur, India, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the matter was very sensitive and it had exposed India again. He said the world had already seen the acquittal of all those involved in the demolition of Babri Mosque and what the Delhi police had done.

“The treatment of minorities in India and the unprecedented aggression on Kashmiris in IOK have exposed the narrative of secular and shining India before the world,” he added. The Hindu family members, he explained, belonged to Sanghar district, Sindh, was murdered, sparing one girl. Taking notice of the incident immediately, a note verbale was issued to Indian External Affairs Ministry, as to what were the circumstances that led to their killing. This was done thrice. The consular access was also denied and there was no response from the other side.

The minister said they had some information that the family was forced for espionage and spying on Pakistan to which it did not agree and was then murdered. The Hindu Council agitated for two days before the Indian High Commission here and wanted justice to the Hindu family.

He agreed with the Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq that the option of taking up the matter at the UN High Rights Council existed. He assured the House that the issue would be raised at every forum.

PPP Senator Behramand Tangi presented the calling attention notice ‘towards the assigning of duties to the Tiger Force by Prime Minister to control increase in prices which was an encroachment on the powers of magistrates and price control committees’.

Clarifying, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Tiger Force was not a force registered on political basis and had a voluntary role to play above politics and its members included doctors, lawyers and other activists. He said as per prime minister’s direction, the Tiger Force members would only share info on prices on the portal and the authorities concerned would take action.