Four robbers arrested in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police here on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four members of a gang, who were involved in robberies.

Speaking at a press conference here, SP Investigation Darvesh Khan said that raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining two members of the gang. He said the accused had injured a cop Ziaur Rahman during a robbery and had fled after snatching his gun.

He maintained that the cop was escorting some officials of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme when the incident took place.

The SP added that acting on a tip-off, the police erected a barricade on a road and arrested the four members of the gang identified as Haider Zaman, Syed Mohammad, Gul Zaman and Feroz.

Darvesh Khan said that the accused were wanted by the police in connection with several cases of robbery and other crimes. He added that the accused had confessed to their crimes during preliminary investigation.