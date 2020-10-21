Rijas Eiffel Heights outclass Barry's in Platinum Homes Polo Cup opener

LAHORE: Rijas Eiffel Heights outclassed Barry's by 10-4 in the opening match of the Platinum Homes Polo Cup 2020 here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.

For Rijas Eiffel Heights, Hamza Khan played outstanding polo and amused the spectators with his classic stick work. He succeeded in converting four fabulous goals while his teammates Faisal Shahzad and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay hammered a hat-trick each. From Barry's, Lt Col Saleem Baboo banged in a brace while Brig (Retd) Tariq Niazi and Ibarhim Barry scored one each.

Rijas dominated the match right from the word go as they first converted three tremendous goals in the first chukker and as many in the second to enjoy a healthy 6-0 lead. Barry's showed some resistance in the third chukker and managed to bang in a brace to reduce the margin to 6-2.

Rija, however, kept the upper hand and added two goals to finish the chukker at 8-2. Barry's once again started playing well and converted two more goals to reduce the margin to 8-4.

Rijas thrashed two goals in the last chukker, winning the match in an emphatic fashion.