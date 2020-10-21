tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University’s College of Statistics and Actuarial Sciences (CSAS) marked third World Statistics Day on its premises with the theme "Connecting the World with Data We can Trust" on Tuesday. PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Muhammad Sharif, CSAS Principal Prof Dr Sohail Chand, faculty members and students participated in the event.