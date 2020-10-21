Man shot dead over enmity

LAHORE:A 50-year-old man was shot dead over an old enmity in the Factory Area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Hanif had an old enmity with the suspect, Shahbaz. They had exchanged harsh words with each other in Model Colony No. II. The suspect got infuriated and allegedly opened firing. Resultantly, the victim suffered fatal bullet injuries. He was removed to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.

26 bikes recovered: Nawankot investigation police arrested two members of an inter-district bike-lifters gang on Tuesday. This was stated by the newly appointed SP Investigation, Iqbal Town, during a press conference. He said the arrested suspects have been identified as Zain alias Zaini and his accomplice Amir Ayub. At least 26 bikes lifted from different districts have been recovered from them. They have confessed to bids in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Faisalabad and other districts. They would spot the bikes parked outside homes and parking stands and stole them using the master keys.

They would later sell the spare parts of the bikes scrap market on cheap rates. They are history sheeters and have been to jail multiple times, the SP said. The SP Sadr investigation held a meeting to review monthly performance of Sadr Investigation Wing on Tuesday. He directed the incharge investigations to arrest those involved in all pending cases and improve the challan ratio.

IG takes notice: The inspector general of police Punjab has taken notice of kidnapping of a girl by robbers in Rahimyar Khan. He directed the Bahwalpur RPO to submit a report on the incident and recover the girl as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, he directed the Gujranwala RPO to look into a matter of a custodial death in Gujrat and take strict departmental and legal action against the accused personnel. He also directed the Faisalabad CPO to submit a report regarding an incident in which children were raped and videoed in Jaranwala, Faisalabad.

Girl recovered: A 15-year-old girl who had been allegedly abducted a few days back was recovered on Tuesday. The victim, a resident of Mustafa Town, had gone missing a few days back. An abduction case was also registered. Police arrested a suspect, Ali Hasnain and recovered the victim. During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had lured her away. Police handed over the girl to her family.

Fire: Valuables were burned in a fire in a plastic godown on Farakhaabad Road at Shamsabad, Begum Kot. Fire-fighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Accidents: At least 13 people died and 932 suffered injuries in 800 road crashes in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.