U16 National Hockey from November 28 in Peshawar

KARACHI: Thirteen teams will compete in the Boysâ€™ Under-16 National Hockey Championship that will be played at the Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium in Peshawar from November 28 to December 10.

Punjab will field four teams in the tournament, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan will have two each. The other sides are Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The players have been directed to bring with them their family registration certificate (FRC) for age verification. KP hockey association president Zahir Shah will be the organising secretary of the event.