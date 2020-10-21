Turkey arrests spy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: Turkey has arrested a man accused of spying on behalf of regional rival the United Arab Emirates, Turkish state broadcaster TRT World reported on Tuesday.
Ahmad al-Astal, a 45-year-old Palestinian from Gaza, had Jordanian travel documents when he was taken into custody in Turkey.
Astal’s family in Gaza issued a statement on social media on September 25 saying he had been "kidnapped" four days earlier in Turkey. His family said Astal was a journalist who had worked in the UAE for a decade before moving to Turkey where he worked at several media outlets, including state news agency Anadolu.