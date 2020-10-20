IHC summons FIA director in human trafficking case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned director FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Cell in person in a case concerning the return of an Azeri girl trafficked into Pakistan. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing in the repatriation case of Jameela.

Her lawyers Shakeel Baloch and Zia Awan and Faisal Edhi and Shakeel Ahmed, in charge of Edhi Welfare Trust Islamabad, also appeared in the court. At the outset of hearing, the bench asked if the interior ministry had issued a no-objection certificate for return of the girl.

The bench asked what was the issue with the ministry in issuance of NOC. The FIA official said they would issue a passport to send the girl back. The petitioner's lawyer said it was a case of human trafficking, to which the court said it was definitely human trafficking. The court asked why the FIA’s Additional Director Legal Qaiser Masood didn’t appear to which the FIA representative said he was in the Supreme Court. The judge directed the director anti-human smuggling cell FIA to appear in person before the court and adjourned the case till Tuesday (today).