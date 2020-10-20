Govt asked to compensate Hafeez Centre traders

LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday gave an SOS call to the government for early compensation to affectees of Hafeez Centre tragedy. Addressing a press conference, the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah flanked by Senior Vice-President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice-President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee invited the attention of the government towards the plight of Hafeez Centre fire victims.

The Hafeez Centre tragedy has caused irreparable damage to the property, shops and businesses of thousands of people, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come. They demanded the government formulate a plan of action to compensate traders, shopkeepers and people associated with Hafeez Centre. They appreciated the services of the media and said “We pay tribute to the media for the diligence with which they covered the incident throughout the day, adding “the performance of Rescue, police, army, disaster management, district administration and allied agencies is also commendable”.

Officials of LCCI said that they were deeply saddened by the tragedy. The business community already has many problems because of corona and this tragic incident has caused an irreversible loss to the businesses. "We welcome the move as the government has immediately constituted a 14-member committee which will submit its preliminary report in 24 hours and a full report in a week estimating the losses," they said.

They said that the Lahore Chamber extended its heartfelt condolences to the business community of Hafeez Centre and demanded immediate redress of their grievances. They informed that the business community contributes Rs626 billion in Custom duty, Rs250 billon Federal Excise Duty and Rs1,596 billion in sales tax to national exchequer.

LCCI office-bearers demanded the government announce assistance to the employees who were working in the shops and offices of the Centre. They also demanded the government take responsibility of the employees’ salaries until the Hafeez Centre is fully restored, play its leading role in rehabilitating the building of Hafeez Centre and also bear the expenses incurred in this regard.