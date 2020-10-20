close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
October 20, 2020

Lost hope

Newspost

 
The PTI was the last hope for a majority of Pakistanis. But the party’s government has proved to be a failure. Now, the opposition parties are staging protests in different cities against the PTI-led government.

The people, however, are not interested in this blame game of political parties. They are more interested in knowing what the government is doing to bring prosperity in the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

