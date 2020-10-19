Smuggling bid foiled, 3 held

Islamabad : Sadder Circle police has thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to down parts of the country and arrested three persons including a women along with huge cache of Heroin and Hashish, the police spoke­sman said.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/sm­ugglers to purge this menace from the city.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar-Circle) Muhammad Sarfarz Virk constituted special anti-drug police team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehood Awan including

Tarnol Police nabbed two drug pushers including a woman from Chungi No. 26 and recovered 1.295 kilograms heroin and 550 grams hashish from their possession. The accused were identified as Anzar Gul and Shahida Bibi. During the preliminary investigation both the suspects confessed their involvement in intercity drugs smuggling.