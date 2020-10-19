Concern over ‘unavailability’ of basic health facilities at DHQ Hospital

JHANG: People have shown concern over unavailability of basic health facilities at the DHQ Hospital here.

Talking here on Sunday, the people said that they visited the medical emergency and trauma centres from other districts to get health facilities but they failed to get better treatment.

Interestingly, some nurses had also been allowed night on call duty at eye operation theatre where surgical procedures did not conduct during night hours, they added.

Patients welfare activists Rana Wajahat, Haji Muhammad Hussain and others while talking to The News pointed out that poor and needy patients who had no reference were forced to go to private hospitals for treatment.

They said that the main reason of bad governance in the public health facilities of the district was that the Health CEO and the DHQ Hospital MS had no effective administrative control over the specialists doctors and consultants who were seniors to both of them.

When contacted, Health CEO Dr Mehboob Qureshi and MS Dr Irtaza Hasnain rejected the bad governance allegations and claimed that better services were being provided to all the patients visiting the DHQ Hospital.