Three more confirmed positive for dengue in Punjab

LAHORE: Three more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 156 this year so far, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

Two patients were confirmed dengue virus positive in Lahore and one in Multan. Eight dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far. In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 46 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus respectively. Islamabad, however, confirmed 29 cases of dengue virus.