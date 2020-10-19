Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was reported in the City Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Moist currents are penetrating in lower parts of Sindh. They predicted that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas during day times. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Lasbella where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 33.7°C and minimum was 16°C.