RDA seals site offices of four housing schemes

Rawalpindi: Under the direction of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate is taking a strict action against illegal housing schemes, says a press release.

The MP&TE Directorate has demolished main gates and sealed site offices of four illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi. Deputy Director Planning RDA Muhammad Ijaz said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 notices have been issued to the owners of above mentioned four illegal housing schemes. MP&TE Directorate RDA’s Staff including Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the assistance of the police from concerned police station carried out operation against above mentioned four illegal housing schemes.

The owners of these properties were running illegal housing schemes’ site offices in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010. Chairman RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA.

It could be checked on RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses. RDA also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved / illegal.

RDA spokesman said Chairman RDA and Director General (DG) RDA directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized housing schemes, their development / construction of booking and site offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.

Thesis defence

Islamabad: Ph.D. Scholar of Business Administration Department, Iqra University, H-9 Islamabad Campus, Muhammad Akram registration no. 18499 will defend his Ph.D. dissertation titled ‘Dynamic Connectedness among Financial Markets of Pakistan and its Major Trading Partners’ on Tuesday (October 20), at 12:00 noon, says a press release. He has completed his Ph.D. dissertation under supervision of Dr. Imran Riaz Malik.