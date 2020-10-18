Saplings to be planted to increase tree cover at Fatima Jinnah Park

Islamabad : A 3-day festival will start at Fatima Jinnah Park from October 30 in which the participants will plant saplings as part of the campaign to increase tree cover in the country.

All the participants will have to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) imposed by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The people belonging

to all walks of life including students, environmentalists, conservationists and social activists will participate in the tree plantation drive that will be main activity of this festival.

The students from schools, colleges and universities are expected to participate in the event that would help raise awareness among the general public about importance of tree plantation in the face of growing challenges to the natural environment.

The ICT administration will also facilitate the organizers and participants during the festival. It hopes that thousands of saplings would be planted in the event that would mark the efforts of the people to make Pakistan clean and green.

The ICT administration is also pursuing a ‘Go Green Islamabad’ campaign in which one million saplings are being planted in coordination with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

According to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, the local administration is providing support to ICCI in levelling and landscaping of the area for tree plantation besides extending its cooperation with the chamber in taking care of planted trees and engaging relevant ministries and organizations in the campaign.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has also been vigorously taking part in tree plantation campaign. Apart from planting saplings across the city it also planted 2,000 plants along the Srinagar Highway including grown cheer, pine, citrus and other plant species.