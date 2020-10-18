Second chance

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several educational boards skipped the examinations and passed the students on the basis of the results of the previous year’s exams. But the universities conducted online examinations. For a large number of students, it was the first experience. Poor internet connectivity in rural and far flung areas added to their difficulties. Many students could not fully attempt their exams. Sometimes, question papers could not be retrieved from the link sent by the university. As a result, many students failed in their papers and were declared ‘dropped’ in the semester result, even though they had already passed two or three semesters of their programme before the pandemic.

The HEC and the other relevant authorities should give these students another chance to reappear in the examinations, so that their academic year is saved.

Aqeel Ahmad

Lahore