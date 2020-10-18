Gold rates fall Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs450/tola to Rs115,650/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs386 to Rs99,151, it added. In the international market too, bullion prices dropped $10 to $1,900/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,260/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,080.24.