PIA to operate London flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has made special arrangements for the convenience of its passengers and will operate flights to London and Manchester from October 30, 2020, a statement issued by the national flag carrier said on Saturday.

The airline will operate state-of-the-art aircraft with in-flight entertainment availability, spacious flatbed business class seats, and comfortable economy seats with improved food menu and taste, it added.

Initially, the flights will be operated on Islamabad-London, Lahore-London and Islamabad-Manchester routes. The bookings on these flights had already been started.

PIA has made arrangements at par with any of the top airlines of the world.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik, sharing his views on the finalisation of flight arrangements, instructed the officials concerned to provide best services to the passengers of these flights, as well as all PIA flights.

It is expected that more passengers will avail our flights on these sectors, as latest aircraft with enhanced services are being used for these sectors, he added.