4 Afghans involved in dacoities held

Islamabad : Islamabad Shahzad Town police on Friday arrested four Afghan nationals for their alleged involvement in dacoities and recovered four mobile phones, artificial jewelry and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said a police team headed by SHO Shahzad Town Police Station Sub-Inspector Tipu sultan nabbed four Afghan nationals allegedly involved in dacoities.

They have been identified as Rooh ullah, Farhad, Shahid and Irshad Khan residents of Afghanistan.

Police team also recovered four mobile phones, artificial Jewelry, mobile and four pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation have confessed their involvement in several criminal and snatching incidents in the various area of twin cities.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated overall performance of Tarnol Police and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.