Concern over thin attendance in teachers protest

LAHORE:Punjab University Council of Professionals (PU-CoPs) expressing concern over thin attendance of teachers in a recent protest at the university termed the same a result of “trust deficit” in the leadership of PU Academic Staff Association (PUASA). The protest demo was organised at PU New Campus on Thursday on the call of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Punjab chapter and the PUASA demanding resignation of Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman.

In a statement, PU-CoPs core committee observed that the community at large did not stand with the PUASA call. It was due to breach of trust which was committed on the eve of call for protest on 30 June earlier this year. It was repeatedly demanded the PUASA and FAPUASA Punjab chapter president share the details of the agreement signed by the government regarding ante-date appointments and the University Ordinance.

Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal, Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi and Dr Muhammad Islam of the PU-CoPs observed that the demand for ante-date appointments did not fall under the HEC jurisdiction and the “secret” agreement about University Ordinances regarding rationalising the powers of the vice-chancellor also did not come under the ambit of the HEC. They added similarly the issue of Income Tax rebate was related to federal government and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and demand should be presented to the federal government. “On the basis of these provincial issues, demanding resignation from the HEC chairman did not convince the community at large. So they preferred to remain absent and did not endorse the demands,” reads the statement.

The council expressed apprehension about the possible impact of poor attendance of teachers on the forthcoming protest call by central FAPUASA in Islamabad in days to come and observed that it was tantamount to weaken the protest momentum and lessen the impact of the demands raised by the teachers' representatives especially Central FAPUASA.

Meanwhile in a press release, the FAPUASA announced observing Black Day in all public sector universities on 19 October (Monday) and protest followed by sit-in in front of HEC Islamabad on 21 October (Wednesday). It was claimed in the FAPUASA press statement that faculty members from all over Pakistan would participate in the protest and will continue until the legitimate demands of faculty were fulfilled.