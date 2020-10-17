UPaisa cuts transaction charges

KARACHI: UPaisa has reduced its charges for Mobile Wallet to CNIC transactions, to make access to financial services easier and ensure convenience of customers, a statement said on Friday.

Customers can now send in money anywhere across Pakistan at minimal rates without the need to step out of their homes, it added. UPaisa is the only company to offer such low rates on transactions of over Rs2,500. The revision in prices is applicable from October 1, 2020 and will be available for all UPaisa wallet customers.

The minimum transaction charge is Rs100, whereas the maximum rate is Rs300. Customers can deposit funds from any bank account into their UPaisa Wallet (under the name of U Microfinance Bank in IBFT list).

Additionally customers can also receive / transfer money through agents located across the country through biometric verification, the statement said. UPaisa aims at fulfilling the basic financial services needs of the customers, including deposits, money transfer, bill payments, mobile top-ups, ATM cards, and payments for a variety of services. The aim is to empower the people of Pakistan and allow swift transfer of money via online mediums.