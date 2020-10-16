Nothing will stop us now: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the tactics of issuance of arrest warrants of ex-President Asif Ali Zardari before the public rally in Gujranwala are not new for PPP and nothing will deter us now. Reacting to the arrest warrants of former President Asif Ali Zardari by the NAB in fake bank accounts scam, Bilawal, tweeted that on his way to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s first Jalsa in Punjab, he has received the news that NAB has issued arrest warrants for his father who has been admitted to hospital for the last few days.

He stated that these tactics are not new for PPP and nothing will deter us now. ‘Go selected’, he said through his twitter account.