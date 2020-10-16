Foundation stone laid down for expansion work at PINSTECH

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt. General Nadeem Zaki Manj laid down the foundation stone of expansion work at the Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH) here Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Gen Zaki lauded the efforts of PINSTECH scientists and assured the Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem of his full support towards completion of the extension projects at PINSTECH. Aside from the PAEC chairman, the ceremony was attended by members of the Commission.

The expansion work would contribute towards Pakistan’s ability to produce isotopes for medical use, especially for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for cancer patients while also helping the country in its aspirations in other applications of peaceful use of nuclear technology and other avenues of research and development.

All components of the expansion project have been designed and produced through indigenous efforts and will be completed by national capabilities.