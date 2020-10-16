close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
Our Correspondent  
October 16, 2020

IEDs recovered in Upper Dir

Our Correspondent  
October 16, 2020

DIR: The security forces recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) Usheri Dara, official sources said on Thursday.

“The IEDs were stuffed into pressure cookers and hidden in the fields in Usheri Dara,” an official said, adding, the security forces had launched an intelligence-based operation in the area during which the explosives were recovered.

The bomb disposal unit officials defused the IEDs, the officials said, adding that a major terror act was foiled due to timely action by the security forces.

