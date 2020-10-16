UHS announces scholarships in anatomy

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday announced the launching of a gold medal in the name of Andreas Vesalius, the father of modern anatomy.

This gold medal will be awarded each year to the medical student who scores the most in the subject of anatomy. The student will also receive a cash prize of Rs 100,000. Also, three deserving medical students will be awarded scholarships each year in the name of the father of modern anatomy. The announcement was made by UHS Vice Chancellor, Professor Javed Akram, at a seminar which was held here on Thursday to mark World Anatomy Day. The event was organised by the Anatomical Society of Pakistan.

The chief guest of the event, Chairperson Punjab Healthcare Commission Professor Attiya Mubarak Khalid, emphasised on linking the teaching of the subject of anatomy with the clinical training of medical students. UHS VC Professor Javed Akram said that anatomy was the main subject of medical sciences. The teaching of this subject needed to be adapted to modern requirements. He said that every student entering medical college wanted to become a surgeon or a physician. "No student wants to be an anatomist. They need to know that the subject of anatomy is the basis of surgery and medicine", he added. Professor Javed Akram said that there would be no further delay in professional examinations as the Coronavirus had already wasted quite a lot of time of the students.

He clarified that all examinations would be conducted following government SOPs. He informed the participants that the human trial of Coronavirus vaccine from China had started in Pakistan with UHS as an important partner in this trial.

President, Anatomical Society of Pakistan, Professor Nosheen Omar said that due to Covid-19, medical students were given online education and this should be kept in mind while assessing them as well. The event was attended online by 64 groups of anatomists from various medical colleges across the country. Principal, Air Force Medical College Karachi, Professor Masood Ahmed Sheikh, Brigadier Dr Khadija Qamar of Army Medical College Rawalpindi, Professor Saeed Shafi of Shifa Medical College, Dr Zille Huma of Khyber Medical University and Dr Uruj Zehra of UHS addressed the seminar.

courseS: Postgraduate Medical Institute and Amir Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said launching diploma courses in the central sterile services is very important to provide infection-free environment in all hospitals and for speedy recovery of patients.

Employees working in this field need to be able to maintain world-class medical equipment, medical kits, sheets and operation theatres, and sterilise in accordance with established principles, he said while addressing a function held at Lahore General Hospital on the occasion of CSSD International Week.

Hand washing: Global Handwashing Day was observed at University of Engineering and Technology University (UET) with a demonstration of hand washing by the students.

According to a press release, the day was marked by the UET’s Media Society. Dr Tanveer Qasim, Adviser, UET Media Society, said 1,400 years ago Islam highlighted the importance of hand washing and cleanliness. He said the biggest message of the Covid-19 era was hand hygiene and protection from germs.