Petition filed in SHC Sukkur: Khursheed Shah should be sent back to jail

KARACHI: A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court’s divisional bench, Sukkur, to send Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA and senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah back to jail and to de-notify the status of NICVD as sub-jail.

Senior lawyer Muhammad Ali Shah has filed a petition at the SHC Sukkur bench with DG NAB Sukkur, director NICVD, and home secretary Sindh as respondents, pleading to send Khursheed Shah back to jail. A two-member bench comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Mahmood Ghani allowed the petition for trial after an initial hearing and summoned the respondent parties on December 18, 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that Khursheed Shah was arrested on September 19, 2019 in the assets beyond means case along with 17 other accomplices, including two of his wives, two sons and a son-in-law. On October 28, 2019, he was admitted to the NICVD Sukkur after complaint of health issues. The petitioner further said that Khursheed Shah has been undergoing treatment at the NICVD Sukkur for the past 14 months without any justification, keeping three separate rooms in possession for his personal use and during the period neither angioplasty nor any surgery had been performed.

The petitioner carried on saying that the accused is healthy and regularly addressing the media on the day of his hearing, convening meetings with the officials and workers of PPP. On October 12, the Accountability Court in Sukkur granted permission to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a supplementary reference against Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case.