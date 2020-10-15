Hanging electricity wires pose a danger to residents

Rawalpindi is yet to find a solution to the high tension electricity wires running close to the buildings on the roads. These wires are a bane for the residents of many areas in the city. Despite the subject being highlighted in the media, such hanging wires have not been removed.

“Many accidents have been reported due to these electricity wires in the recent past. We demand the relocation of these electricity transmission lines at the earliest,” say city residents.

The iesco officials claim that the transmission lines were laid much before the localities were developed. However, the residents question why the authorities had turned a blind eye when these localities were being developed? “It means there is no coordination between related departments,” they add.

“Wires of the cable network and internet providers tied from one electric pole to another and going over the rooftops worsen the situation. They hang in a manner that could trap anyone and lead to accidents. The condition is pathetic at the busiest roads having markets and residential pockets. Authority should take action against those who do this activity,” says Nasir Zaidi.

“Living near electric wires is injurious to health. A net of electric wires in Fazal TownPhase-1, Street No. 3, behind Butt Market fell down when two Iesco workers were working to normalize power lines running near a residential building. Trucks and trolleys loaded with building material passing through this street can bring these wires down,” says Hussain Ali.

“Some time iesco workers while working at someplace inadvertently cut off electrical cables from the electric pole. Since they do not know what to do with them, they simply leave them hanging. Some such cables hanging loosely enough, pose a major danger,” says Faraz Hasan.

“Each time the randomly cut cables sparked, local electricians would come, join them with tape and go away. In no sensible city would work be allowed to be undertaken in this manner, leaving people exposed to danger,” says Shafqat Abbas.

“Perhaps the people who live near power lines are often in a different socio-economic level, that’s why their welfare is not included in the government projects,” adds Shafqat.

“Power rates are hiked every now and then but power lines aren’t buried underground for want of fund despite claims made by our governments infrequently. I am amazed to see the electric wires haphazardly wrapped around poles and touching balconies of the houses,” says Habib Haider.

Kamal Rizvi says: “Those who live very near to high voltage power lines have an increased likelihood of contracting danger. The remedy is the safe delivery of electricity to people’s homes. Dangerous clutter of electricity wires is risky. Should these power lines run close to the walls of schools and residential areas?”