Under which law Nadra questions citizenship of people, asks IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its verdict in the citizenship revocation case of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah.

In October last year, the National Database and Regulatory Authority (Nadra) had cancelled and digitally impounded Hamdullah’s computerised identity card (CNIC) on the grounds that he was not a citizen of Pakistan.

The Nadra officials had earlier told the IHC that a security agency in its report issued on December 12, 2018 had declared Hamdullah an Afghan national. Then in another report issued by the agency, it was stated that the JUI-F leader’s documents were bogus.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided over the hearing and expressed severe displeasure over the Nadra’s conduct in the matter. “Did his son not pass out from the Pakistan Military Academy? Can his citizenship be questioned? How can you revoke his citizenship? His properties are also here and he is a member of the Parliament. This court will not allow the fundamental rights of citizens to be violated,” remarked Justice Minallah.

He also asked the Nadra counsel under which law they question the citizenship of people. The counsel replied that action was taken on a report from the (security) agencies whereas a show-cause notice was also issued under Section 18 of Nadra Ordinance 2000. The court replied, “If the registrar of this court sends you something, will you revoke someone’s citizenship?”

The court added that the Nadra was misusing its powers and it had been told that they had no such authority.