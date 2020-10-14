Peshawar admin seals 917 more shops

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday sealed 917 more shops and shopping plazas over the failure to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set up by the government to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus in the province.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar led the team of officials and visited different places in the city. He met traders and shopkeepers and advised them to cooperate with the government by ensuring the SOPs devised for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deputy commissioner along with assistant commissioners Syed Nauman Ali Shah, Ihtheshamul Haq and additional assistant commissioner Gulshan Ara went to the Saddar Bazaar and found traders and shopkeepers ignoring the SOPs.

He sealed the overcrowded Liaquat Street (Gora Bazaar), Khaneez Plaza, Cantonment Plaza, Mustafa Market, Rahman Square Market, Makkah Market, New Cantonment Board Plaza, and Cantonment Commercial Plaza over the failure to follow the government directives and observe SOPs.

The deputy commissioner said owners and shopkeepers of these markets had been issued prior notices and advised to observe the SOPs to prevent the transmission of the viral infection in the province but in vain.

The official again advised the public as well as trader community to cooperate with the government and ensure wearing face masks at the workplaces which was equally important for their health as well as that of their family members and the general public. The deputy commissioner asked the public to wear facemasks for own safety while leaving homes for market or any other place.