National T20 Cup: Danish guides Sindh to unlikely victory

RAWALPINDI: Danish Azizâ€™s 72 not out, an innings of maturity and attacking genius, turned the tables on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and guided Sindh to an unlikely two-wicket win in the National T20 Cup at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a decent 139-run target, it was all but over for Sindh when they were sent reeling at 34-7 in 8 overs when Danish started steering the ship.

Requiring 19 runs in the last over, Danish took on part-timer Iftikhar Ahmad and scored 20, including a six on the last ball, to achieve a win and two important points for Sindh.

Danish, who also took Sindh to victory against Central Punjab a few days ago, again turned out to be his teamâ€™s savior. He smashed eight fours and four sixes in his 47-ball knock.

Sindh had lost all their key batsmen inside eight overs when Danish joined hands with Anwar Ali (33) to repair the damage. Though at that time victory looked a far cry, the two stood up to the task and combined in a match-winning 77 runs for the eighth wicket.

Even a spectacular diving catch by skipper Mohammad Rizwan to remove Anwar could not deter Danishâ€™s resolve.

Usman Shinwari (3-20) had rattled Sindhâ€™s batting line-up by taking three wickets in his very first over.

Shinwari (36) was also the highest run-getter for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, collecting as many as 20 runs in the last over bowled by Anwar. He hit three sixes and two fours in his 27-ball innings.

Musadiq Ahmad (25) also played well for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a total failure of their top order. Sohail Khan (2-12), Hassan Khan (2-21) and Mohammad Hasnain (2-36) were impressive for Sindh.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138-9 in 20 overs (Usman Shinwari 36 not out, Musadiq Ahmed 25; Sohail Khan 2-12, Hassan Khan 2-21, Mohammad Hasnain 2-36). Sindh 140-8 in 20 overs (Danish Aziz 72 not out, Anwar Ali 33; Usman Shinwari 3-20, Imran Khan 2-27). Result: Sindh won by two wickets. Player of the match: Danish Aziz (Sindh).